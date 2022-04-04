KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KAOOY opened at $8.05 on Thursday. KAO has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

KAO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

