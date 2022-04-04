Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,885,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after buying an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

