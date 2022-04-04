Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Capitalization Tops $929,268.79

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $929,268.79 and approximately $293,741.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.47 or 0.07506646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.28 or 0.99648164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

