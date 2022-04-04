KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after buying an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 318,566 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

