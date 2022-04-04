KBR (NYSE:KBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

KBR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 19,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,275,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

