Keel Point LLC Acquires 178 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $164.66. The firm has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.