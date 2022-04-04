Keel Point LLC Buys 215 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE NEE opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.