Keel Point LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,291,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

