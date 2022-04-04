Keel Point LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $37.02 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

