Keel Point LLC Purchases 164 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.25 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average is $249.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Cowen lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total value of $111,780.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,657 shares of company stock worth $27,638,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

