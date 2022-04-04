Keel Point LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

