Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $219.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average is $205.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

