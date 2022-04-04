Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.83.

AMP opened at $297.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day moving average is $297.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.71 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

