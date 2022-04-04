Keel Point LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,876,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $134.55 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.77.

