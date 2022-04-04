Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

