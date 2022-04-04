Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kennametal traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

KMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

