Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE KW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 12,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,752. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,778,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,103,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.