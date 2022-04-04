Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 653 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6,434.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $61.55 on Monday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68.

