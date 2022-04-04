Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $276.67 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

