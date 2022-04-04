Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

