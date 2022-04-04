Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

