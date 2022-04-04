Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $259,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 264,869 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.05 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

