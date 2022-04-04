Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $263,000 Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFMF. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000.
Shares of VFMF stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.
