Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.