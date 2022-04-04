Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of COPX opened at $46.70 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

