Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE CALX opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Calix Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.