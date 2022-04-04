KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.62. 1,212,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,176. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

