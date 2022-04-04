Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 390.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 318,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

