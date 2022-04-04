Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.71. 15,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.32. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $123,283,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

