Kirk Norman Brown Sells 245,915 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 245,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $14,774,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40.

On Friday, March 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,480.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.75. 2,941,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 215.68, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.