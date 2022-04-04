Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Stephens

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.