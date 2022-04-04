Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

