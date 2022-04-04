Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.
Shares of KTB stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
