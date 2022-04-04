Kooth (LON:KOO) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 380 ($4.98) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Kooth stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.20) on Friday. Kooth has a 12 month low of GBX 226 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.66 million and a P/E ratio of -244.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.06.
Kooth Company Profile
