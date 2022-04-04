Kooth (LON:KOO) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 380 ($4.98) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kooth stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.20) on Friday. Kooth has a 12 month low of GBX 226 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.66 million and a P/E ratio of -244.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.06.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

