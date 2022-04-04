Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $580.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

