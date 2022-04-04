Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $144,130.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $144,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.70 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

