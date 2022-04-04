Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,130 shares.The stock last traded at $21.34 and had previously closed at $20.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,056.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,817 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 188.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

