KZ Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,989.36 and $6.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007424 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00192558 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00293944 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.