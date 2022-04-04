Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down to $537.61

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $537.61, but opened at $526.19. Lam Research shares last traded at $526.11, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

