Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $40.14. 174,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,170. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.