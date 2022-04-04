LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.96 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

