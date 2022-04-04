Ledyard National Bank Has $274,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,994,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

BKNG stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,365.72. 7,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,313.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,358.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.