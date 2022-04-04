Ledyard National Bank Has $921,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 116,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

DXC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,208. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

