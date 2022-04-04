Ledyard National Bank Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $2,468,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.14. 102,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

