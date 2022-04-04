Ledyard National Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.71. 251,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

