Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.84. 12,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,365. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

