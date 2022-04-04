Ledyard National Bank Purchases 3,001 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,252,172. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

