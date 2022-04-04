Ledyard National Bank Purchases 652 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 581,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,598. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $400.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

