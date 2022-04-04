Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,692 shares during the period. Lefteris Acquisition makes up approximately 1.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 24.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 92.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ LFTR opened at $9.85 on Monday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.