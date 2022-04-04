Lethean Price Reaches $0.0009 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $715,048.06 and $1,653.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,419.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.77 or 0.07548077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00267457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.37 or 0.00802181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00100153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00479422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00376076 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

