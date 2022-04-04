LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

LHCG stock opened at $168.13 on Monday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

